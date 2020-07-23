Banihal/Jammu, Jul 23 (PTI) Two persons were killed on Thursday after a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled down a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, police said.

The Kashmir-bound mobile vehicle also had 10 cattle who died in the accident at Digdool, they said.

Also Read | India, Israel Collaborate For 'Unprecedented' Anti-COVID-19 Cooperation Operation, Details Here.

The deceased have been identified as Irshad Ahmad Kohli and Manzoor Ahmad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)