New Delhi, July 23: Israel will lead an "unprecedented" anti-COVID-19 cooperation operation between India and Isreal in coming weeks, said the Embassy of Israel in India on Thursday. The anti-COVID-19 cooperation operation will be led by Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Health. A special plane carrying high-ranking Israeli team will soon arrive in Delhi. PM Narendra Modi, Benjamin Netanyahu Discuss India-Israel Collaboration in Post COVID-19 World.

The plane will carry a high ranking Ministry of Defence, R&D team which has been working with India’s chief scientist K. Vijay Raghavan and DRDO to develop rapid testing for COVID19 in under 30 seconds, according to the Israeli Embassy. It will also bring breakthrough Israeli technologies for combatting COVId-19, and deliver mechanical ventilators which were given special permission by the Israeli government for export to India. Narendra Modi Replies to 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge' Friendship Day Hindi Wishes from Israel, Calls India-Israel Friendship Eternal; Netizens Hail PM's Tweet in Hebrew.

"I am proud to lead this Israeli delegation to India. It is at times like this that our friendship is tested, and the State of Israel is happy to lend a helping hand to India in this complicated and difficult time," Ron Malka, Ambassador Isreal to India, said. "I am confident that India and Israel can work together to find innovative and cheap solutions to help the world overcome this crisis," the Israeli envoy added.

Follow This Twitter Thread to Know More About India, Israel's Anti-COVID-19 Cooperation Operation:

Since the outbreak of the global pandemic, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi have held three telephonic conversations in which they promised mutual assistance in dealing with the virus and committed to joint technological and scientific research between the countries.

