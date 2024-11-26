New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Two men were arrested following an exchange of fire in northwest Delhi's Tikri Kalan area for allegedly being involved in two incidents of firing here, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Pravesh (19) and Pawan (19), both residents of Bahadurgarh in Haryana, they said.

On Monday, information was received regarding two shooters at Tikri Kalan who were involved in recent firing cases in Paschim Vihar and Chhawla areas, police said.

A team was deployed near Tikri Kalan and on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, police noticed two suspicious people riding on a motorcycle, a senior police officer said.

They were asked to surrender, but the accused took out pistols and started firing at the team. The police also retaliated and one bullet hit on the leg of one of the suspects. Later, they both were overpowered, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Sachin Sharma said.

Two automatic pistols and five live cartridges were recovered from their possession, the DCP said, adding three empty cartridges were also recovered from the spot.

The motorcycle was found to be stolen. Both the accused persons were arrested, the DCP said.

The accused confessed their involvement in firing incidents in the area of Paschim Vihar and Chhawla on November 6. They also disclosed that they had borrowed a loan from some people.

They were asked by someone to commit the crime and in return, they would get money. In order to have money and return their debt, the accused committed the crime. They also revealed about one more co-associate and efforts are being made to nab that person, police said.

Further investigation is underway.

