Dehradun, Jul 13 (PTI) Two more COVID-19 patients died in Uttarakhand, taking the toll to 49, even as the state's infection tally rose to 3,608 on Monday, with 71 more people testing positive for the deadly virus, a health bulletin said.

A 55-year-old man, who had tested positive for coronavirus, died at Susheela Tiwari Government Hospital, Haldwani in Nainital district, while another COVID-19 patient, aged 45, passed away at his home in Dehradun district, it said.

A total of 2,856 people in the state have recovered from the infection, while 32 migrated out of the state, the bulletin said.

Udham Singh Nagar district reported the highest number of cases (38), followed by Haridwar (11), Dehradun (seven), Nainital (six), Pauri Garhwal (five), Almora (two) and Chamoli and Tehri Garhwal (one each), it said.

