Mumbai, July 13: The Maharashtra HSC Board exam 2020 is likely to be declared tomorrow, said reports citing officials. The state education department had earlier claimed that the results of Class 12th examinations would be out by July 15. The results of Class 10th or SSC exams would be released by end of the month. Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2020 Date and Time: MSBSHSE to Declare 10th and 12th Board Exam Results Soon Online at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Over 31 lakh students appeared in the HSC and SSC examinations held in February-March this year. The candidates will be able to check the scores via the official websites of the Board - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in and www.mahahsscboard.in.

The results would form the basis for their admissions in junior colleges and undergraduate courses. As per the past precedents, the cut-offs are most high in science stream courses, followed by commerce and arts.

In Mumbai, however, the pioneer among arts colleges end keeping the cut-off as high as 95 percent. Over the past few years, an increasing number of students are also considering humanities as a career option, which has increased the number of applications, a senior teacher said.

The Board exams results are usually declared in Maharashtra by May-June. The results were delayed this year due to the outbreak of coronavirus, which forced the state into two months of complete lockdown.

Even as the results are set to be declared, it could not determined when the admission process would begin as schools and colleges are ordered to remain closed until further orders. The threat due to pandemic is yet to subside, with the overall case count accelerating to 2.54 lakh in Maharashtra on Sunday.

