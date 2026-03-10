Mumbai, March 11: As the holy month of Ramadan (Ramzan) enters its third week, millions of Muslims across India are observing the rigorous daily fast (Roza) from dawn to sunset. Central to this observance are the timings of Sehri (the pre-dawn meal consumed before the fast begins) and Iftar (the evening meal to break the fast at sunset). On Wednesday, March 11, the fasting duration continues to shift slightly as the days lengthen, requiring devotees to keep a close watch on local astronomical timings.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for March 11, 2026

Fasting timings vary across India due to the country's vast geographical spread and the difference in sunrise and sunset times between the eastern and western regions. According to data from UrduPoint, here are the scheduled timings for major Indian cities on March 11:

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Today, March 11, 2026 (21st Roza)

City Sehri Time (End) Iftar Time (Start) Mumbai 05:38 AM 06:47 PM Delhi 05:17 AM 06:27 PM Kolkata 04:35 AM 05:44 PM Chennai 05:09 AM 06:19 PM Hyderabad 05:24 AM 06:33 PM Bengaluru 05:19 AM 06:30 PM Lucknow 05:03 AM 06:12 PM Ahmedabad 05:38 AM 06:47 PM Jaipur 05:24 AM 06:33 PM Patna 04:47 AM 05:56 PM Srinagar 05:24 AM 06:35 PM Bhopal 05:19 AM 06:28 PM Ranchi 04:47 AM 05:56 PM Thiruvananthapuram 05:22 AM 06:33 PM

The Significance of Fasting (Roza) in Ramzan

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, during which healthy adult Muslims abstain from food, drink, and other physical needs from the moment of Fajr (dawn) until Maghrib (sunset). Sehri is considered a vital sunnah (prophetic tradition) that provides the physical strength needed to endure the day. It must be completed before the first light of dawn. Iftar, traditionally started by consuming dates and water, is a communal event often shared with family and the less fortunate, symbolizing gratitude and patience. Ramadan 2026 Guide: Full List of What Breaks Your Fast and What Doesn't.

Regional Variations in Sehri and Iftar Fasting Time

Observant Muslims in eastern cities like Kolkata and Patna will break their fast nearly an hour earlier than those in western hubs like Mumbai and Ahmedabad. In the northernmost regions, such as Srinagar, the fasting duration is slightly longer due to higher latitudes. Devotees are advised to finish their Sehri meals at least 5 to 10 minutes before the stated end time as a precautionary measure (Ehtiyat). Similarly, Iftar should commence promptly at the call of the Maghrib prayer.

