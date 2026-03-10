The Sikkim State Lottery's Dear Prestige Tuesday lottery is a popular weekly draw conducted every Tuesday evening at 6:00 PM by the Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries. Known for its life-changing stakes, the Dear Prestige Tuesday weekly lottery features a massive first prize of INR 1 crore, making it a highlight of the state's regulated gambling schedule. For the draw held today, March 10, participants can verify their ticket numbers against the official results published on the "Sikkim State Lottery" or "Lottery Sambad" portals. To claim a prize, winners of Sikkim's Dear Prestige Tuesday weekly lottery must submit their original ticket and a valid claim form within 30 days of the announcement. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of today's lucky draw. Shillong Teer Result Today, March 10, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning, Night, Khanapara, Juwai and Jowai Ladrymbai.

