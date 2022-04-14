Mumbai, Apr 14 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau has suspended two of its officials, who were part of a probe into the cruise drugs case, after a departmental inquiry against them in another case, an NCB official said on Thursday.

Two duo - superintendent Vishwa Vijay Singh and intelligence officer Ashish Ranjan Prasad - had allegedly helped an accused in another drugs case secure bail, he said.

An internal inquiry was conducted against the two officials and after the completion of the probe, they were placed under suspension, the official said.

The action has got nothing to do with the cruise drugs case, he said.

In October last year, a team of the NCB's Mumbai zone had raided a Goa-bound cruise ship and claimed to have seized drugs onboard. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and some others are accused in that case.

