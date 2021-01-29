Noida (UP), Jan 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday that pushed the district's infection tally to 25,344, official data showed.

The active cases in the district came down to 47 from 48 the previous day, while its recovery rate stayed at 99.45 per cent, according to the data released by the Health Department.

Also, four more patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 25,206, the fifth highest in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 91 with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients stood at 99.45 per cent, the statistics showed.

The number of active cases in the state came down to 5,918 from 6,230 on Thursday, while the overall recoveries reached 5,85,273 and the death toll climbed to 8,646 on Friday, the data showed. PTI

