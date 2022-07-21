Guwahati, Jul 21 (PTI) Two more persons died of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) on Thursday while 10 fresh cases were reported from across Assam, an official report said.

The National Health Mission, Assam in a press release said that one person each died in Golaghat and Darrang due to JE during the last 24 hours.

With these, a total of 37 persons have lost their lives due to JE across the state from July onwards.

Besides, 10 fresh cases of JE in Cachar, Golaghat, Hailakandi, and Nagaon have been reported, the statement said.

Altogether 236 cases of JE have been reported in Assam since July 1 this year, it added.

