Malda (WB) Oct 21 (PTI) Two members of a family were killed after lightning struck them in West Bengal's Malda district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Alal gram-panchayat area under the Gajol Police Station limits on Wednesday when the two were working in a paddy field, an officer said.

Manirujjaman (36) and his nephew Amir Hossain (14) died on the spot, he said.

The bodies have been sent to Malda Medical College for post-mortem examinations, the officer added.

