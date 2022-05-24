Sitapur (UP), May 24 (PTI) Two siblings were killed when a wall collapsed on them in Amtamau village following heavy rains while a woman died in Hargaon in a similar incident, police said on Tuesday.

In Amtamau village, Sudama (1) and Keshkali (3) were killed while their mother and elder sister were injured when a wall collapsed due to heavy rains on Monday, officials said.

Also Read | Instagram Refreshes Its Visual Identity; Rolls Out New Typeface, Tweaked Logo & More.

The injured were admitted to the hospital where their condition was stated to be stable, they said.

A similar incident was reported from Hargaon where a 66-year-old woman named Phoolmati died after the wall of her house collapsed, police said, adding her granddaughter was also injured in the incident.

Also Read | Climate Change Made India's 2022 Heatwave '30 Times More Likely', Says Study.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)