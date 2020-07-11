Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 11 (ANI): Two terrorists were gunned down on Saturday by the Indian Army in an ambush at Naugam sector in Handwara, North Kashmir in Kupwara district, informed PRO Army, Srinagar.

Besides, the security personnel also recovered two AK-47 and warlike stores, confirmed Chinar Corps, Indian Army.

Also Read | Karnataka to Soon Implement Ban on Cow Slaughter, Sale & Consumption of Beef, Says State Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 11, 2020.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)