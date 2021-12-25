Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 25 (ANI): Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in Hardumir, Tral area of Awantipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Kashmir.

The operation is currently underway.

"Two unidentified terrorists killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

