Pampore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 5 (ANI): Two unknown persons were injured after terrorists fired indiscriminately during a cordon and search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Pampore after which an encounter broke out in the area on Thursday, Kashmir zone police said.

According to police, hiding terrorists have been tracked down by joint security forces. Encounter is going on.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Couple Arrested for Allegedly Strangulating Newborn Girl to Death at Hospital in Morena.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)