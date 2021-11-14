Chennai, Nov 14 (PTI) Continuing with the declining trend of fresh Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, 20 districts reported infections below 10, while the state's tally went up to 27,14,830 with 805 being added on Sunday, the Health department said.

As many as 11 people succumbed to the virus pushing the death toll in the state to 36,284, a medical bulletin said.

Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 929 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,68,930 leaving 9,616 active infections.

A total of 1,03,684 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5,26,46,187.

Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for the majority of new infections with 128 and 125 cases, respectively, while the remaining were scattered across other districts.

As many as 20 districts reported new Covid-19 infections below 10, while Perambalur and Theni added zero active cases, the bulletin said.

