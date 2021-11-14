New Delhi, November 14: The National Testing Agency has released the admit cards for examination scheduled on Day 1 and Day 2 of the December 2020 and June 2021 cycles. The hall tickets have been uploaded on the official website of the agency. Candidates who will be appearing of the exams on the first two days of the cycle can visit the official website of NAT at ugcnet.nta.nic.in to view and download the admit cards for UGC NET 2021. SSC MTS 2020 Tier 1 Tentative Answer Keys Released At ssc.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download.

The NTA will conduct the exams for December 2020 and June 2021 cycles between November 20 to December 5, 2021 in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode, as per the official notification. Aspirants can download their admit cards with the help of their application number and date of birth. Admit card will carry important details and instruction regarding the NET. Scroll down to know how to download the admit card. Assam Rifles Admit Card 2021 Released At assamrifles.gov.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

Here Is How To Download UGC NET Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

On the home page click on the link that says, 'Download Admit Card for UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles'

A new web page will open

Enter required details - Application Number, DOB & Security Pin

Click on 'Submit'

Download the admit card

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the admit card and keep it safe for future references. Aspirants are also advised to follow guidelines given in the admit card. "For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in," said the official notification by the National Testing Agency.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2021 08:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).