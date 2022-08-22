Chandigarh, Aug 22 (PTI) A team of officials of the Punjab Excise Department along with the police seized 2,000 litres of extra-neutral alcohol near Doraha in Ludhiana and arrested two persons.

A spokesperson of the Excise department said that extra-neutral alcohol is the raw material from which liquor is made.

In case any uncontrolled toxicity creeps in it could result in a major tragedy which can claim several lives, the spokesperson said.

Acting on secret information, a checkpoint was erected on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh road near Doraha. A vehicle jumped the check barrier and was chased till Doraha. Two persons were arrested on the spot, he added.

The spokesperson further said the extra-neutral alcohol was being carried in big drums and some cans. Those have been seized and further investigation was underway.

