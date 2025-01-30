New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned to next week the hearing on the bail plea of advocate Surendra Gadling in connection with the 2016 Surjagarh iron ore mine arson case.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal deferred the matter as additional solicitor general Raja Thakare, representing Maharashtra government, was unavailable.

Senior advocate Anand Grover, appearing for Gadling, requested the bench to keep the matter on top of the board.

The top court on October 10, 2023, issued notice to the state government and sought its response on the petition within four weeks.

On January 31, 2023 the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court refused to grant bail to Gadling and said the accusations against him were prima facie true.

On December 25, 2016, Maoist rebels allegedly set ablaze 76 vehicles being used for transporting iron ore from Surajgarh mines in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli.

Gadling was accused of providing aid to the Maoists and allegedly conspiring with various co-accused, including the ones absconding in the case.

He was booked under the various provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, and the IPC and the prosecution claimed Gadling provided secret information about government activities and maps of certain areas to underground Maoist rebels.

He reportedly asked Maoists to oppose the operation of Surjagarh mines, and instigated several locals to join the movement.

Gadling also faced the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case relating to the alleged provocative speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017. The police claimed the speeches triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial in Pune district.

