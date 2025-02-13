New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday declined bail to various persons accused in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case in connection with the 2020 Bengaluru Riots by refusing to interfere with the ongoing National Investigation Agency probe.

However, noting that there has been an inordinate delay in the commencement of trial in the matter due to a lack of special UAPA courts in Karnataka, a Bench of Justices BV Nagarathana and SC Sharma directed the Karnataka government to set up more such courts.

"The Registrar General of the High Court of Karnataka in consultation with the State government and after obtaining instruction from the Hon'ble Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court set-up special courts for UAPA cases registered either by the State Government or the NIA", the Court noted in its orders.

The Court has directed that the same shall be done within a period of three months.

The accused persons, approximately 150 in number, who belonged to the SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) had moved the top court to seek bail.

Their counsel contended that the trial in the matter has been pending since long and the same is not expected to commence anytime soon.

He further submitted that there is a large pendency in NIA cases in Karnataka as there is a paucity of courts to try such cases.

The Court was told that the central government's Home Ministry has already asked the State government to set up additional special courts for UAPA cases.

Further, the Additional Solicitor General of India (ASG) submitted that the Karnataka High Court has issued directions to the State government for setting up of additional courts in this regard. However, the Karnataka government has not complied with such directions.

After considering the submissions, the Court passed directions to the State government to set up additional courts in consultation with the State High Court to ensure expedited trial of such cases.

It further directed both the sides -- the accused persons and the Central government's NIA to cooperate, in this regard.

The case concerned around various arrests made by the NIA in 2020 after a violent attack and rioting took place at the DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations in Bengaluru.

As per the NIA, the accused rioters are members of SDPI and the Popular Front of India (PFI).

Three people died and nearly 60 police officials were injured in the incident. (ANI)

