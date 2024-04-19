Port Blair (Andaman & Nicobar) [India], April 19 (ANI): After casting his vote at a polling booth in Port Blair, Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Admiral DK Joshi, appealed to all the voters of the union territory to cast their vote.

"I have given a message that voting is not just a right but also a responsibility. I would also like to appeal to all the eligible voters in Andaman and Nicobar to carry out their duty today," Joshi told reporters here.

The union territory's sole seat (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) is going to the polls today in the first phase of the 2024 general election.

Meanwhile, the police chief of the union territory, Devesh Chandra Srivastava, said that the polling is taking place on time in every polling booth.

"Elections are going on peacefully. There is enthusiasm among the people. People are queuing up (to vote). There is peace. Police arrangements are also in place. We are also coordinating with presiding officers and other election officials. Initially, there were a few glitches in EVMs. They were rectified on time. Polling is taking place everywhere on time," Srivastava said.

BJP candidate from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bishnu Pada Ray, also cast his vote at a polling booth in Port Blair today.

He said that every resident of the island should celebrate this festival and cast their vote.

"Voting is taking place well, I thank the administration. The BJP will have a remarkable majority in Andaman and Nicobar Islands," Ray said.

He faces sitting MP and Congress candidate Kuldeep Rai Sharma here.

The mega seven-phase electoral exercise commenced at 7 am today in 102 parliamentary constituencies spread over 21 states and Union Territories. Voters will exercise their franchise until 6 pm today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking his third consecutive term, while the opposition bloc-INDIA- a coalition of opposing parties formed to take on the BJP in the general elections, is eyeing ousting him from power.

Those voting in the first phase include seats in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhatisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry.

The second phase will be held on April 26 and the remaining phases will be May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1 accordingly. An estimated 8.4 crore male voters, 8.23 crore female voters, and 11,371 third-gender electors are eligible to vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls, according to the ECI data. (ANI)

