Actor Vijay Sethupathi, popularly known as Tamil cinema's Makkal Selvan, has won the hearts of netizens by clicking a selfie with an elderly woman in a wheelchair, while exercising his franchise at a polling station in Chennai, Tamil Nadu during the first phase of Lok Sabha polls. A circulating video on the internet shows the bespectacled actor shaking hands with the elderly lady in a wheelchair, touching her feet, seeking blessings, and taking a selfie with her. Vijay Sethupathi Participates in Electoral Process, Votes for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 (Watch Video).

Vijay's warm gesture left the old woman amazed. The Tughlaq Durbar actor was dressed in a deep blue shirt with rolled-up sleeves. Fans expressed their admiration on social media, with comments like, "This is why he is Makkal Selvan and "Lovely gesture". Vijay, who was most recently seen in action in the web series Farzi and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan, came with his wife to vote. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rajinikanth and Dhanush Cast Their Votes in Chennai; See Pic and Video.

Vijay Sethupathi Takes Selfie With Fan

Vijay Sethupathi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tVBGbjtazy — Saloon Kada Shanmugam (@saloon_kada) April 19, 2024

After voting, Vijay posed for the paps gathered outside, proudly displaying his inked index finger to signify that he had cast his vote. Earlier in the day, Tamil cinema stars, starting with Ajith Kumar and including Rajinikanth and Dhanush, streamed into polling booths to exercise their democratic right. Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay was last seen in Merry Christmas. He has Viduthalai Part 2 in the pipeline

