Lucknow, Dec 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh reported 21 more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, taking the toll to 7,987, while 1,381 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 5,59,409.

Five deaths were reported from Lucknow, followed by 2 each in Kanpur, Prayagraj and Barabanki.

Of the 1,381 fresh COVID-19 cases, 195 were reported from Lucknow, followed by 113 in Varanasi and 102 in Ghaziabad.

As many as 2,022 COVID-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. So far, 5,30,854 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, the statement said.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 20,568.

In the past 24 hours, more than 1.44 lakh people have been tested for COVID-19.

