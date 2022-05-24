Thane, May 24 (PTI) With the addition of 21 new COVID-19 cases, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 7,09,575, an official said on Tuesday.

These new cases were reported on Monday, he said.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,895 and the COVID-19 mortality rate stood at 1.67 per cent, he said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 1,63,612 and the fatality toll at 3,407, another official said.

