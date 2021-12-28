Thane, Dec 28 (PTI) Thane has added 211 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,72,439, while three more fatalities raised the death toll to 11,610, an official said on Tuesday.

These new cases and deaths were reported on Monday, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.03 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,39,193, while the death toll has reached 3,314, another official said.

