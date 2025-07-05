Srinagar, Jul 5 (PTI) Over 21,000 pilgrims had darshan of the naturally formed ice Shivling inside the Amarnath shrine on the third day of the annual pilgrimage, officials said.

A total of 21,109 pilgrims paid obeisance at the 3,800-metre high holy cave shrine on the Himalayas in south Kashmir on Saturday, they said.

The pilgrims included 16,159 males, 3,921 females, 226 children, 250 sadhus, 29 sadhvis, three transgenders and 521 security forces, the officials said.

The total number of pilgrims who visited the cave shrine in the first three days of the 38-day yatra has risen to 47,972, they added.

