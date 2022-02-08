Thane, Feb 8 (PTI) With the addition of 217 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 7,05,970, while three more deaths have pushed the toll to 11,825, an official said on Tuesday.

These new cases and deaths were reported on Monday, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.67 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,62,870, while the death toll stands at 3,386, another official said.

