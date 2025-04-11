Hyderabad, Apr 11 (PTI) As many as 22 members of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) surrendered before police in Mulugu district of Telangana on Friday, officials said.

Those who surrendered include three area committee members, one party member and 18 members of the 'Revolutionary People's Committee' of the outfit, a police release said.

Also Read | Waqf Amendment Act: Muslim Community Stages Protest in Hyderabad and Other Parts of Telangana Against Waqf Act.

The three surrendered area committee members are Madavi Masa (native of Mulugu district) and Muchaki Joga Ram alias Joga and Thati Joga Puvarthi (both natives of Chattisgarh).

The trio participated in various violent incidents in which several security personnel were killed, it said.

Also Read | Delhi Dust Storm: 15 Flights Diverted From IGI Airport After Dust Storm and Gusty Winds Hit National Capital; Air India Issues Travel Advisory.

The district Superintendent of Police Shabarish P appealed to the CPI (Maoists) to surrender and lead a peaceful life with their families. The release quoted him as saying that the district police would make efforts for the rehabilitation of those who gave up arms.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)