New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): A 22-year-old man, identified as Raj Prasad, died by suicide after allegedly jumping from a building in Maidangarhi area of South Delhi on Friday morning, police said.

According to the police, a PCR call was received early in the day from Maidangarhi, reporting that a person had jumped off a building. A police team from the Maidangarhi police station was immediately dispatched to the location.

Upon arrival, the deceased was identified as Raj Prasad, son of late Manish Kumar and a resident of Suman Chowk, Chattarpur. Police said that he worked as a light technician in the film industry.

Officials confirmed that Prasad's family, who hail from Rudrapur in Uttarakhand, have been informed of the incident. The body has been sent for postmortem examination.

The spot was inspected by the crime investigation team, and a case has been registered. Authorities are currently probing the circumstances surrounding his death.

"We are investigating all aspects to determine what led to this unfortunate incident," an official said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

