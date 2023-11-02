Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 2 (ANI): A 22-year-old man was arrested for raping a 10-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Jharda village under the jurisdiction of Jharda police station in the district on Tuesday. As soon as the police received the information about the matter, they swung into action and arrested the accused, who lives in the same village, within 12 hours of the incident.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Woman Seeks Husband's Release From Jail to 'Bear Child', Court Asks for Her Health Report.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP, rural) Nitesh Bhargava told ANI, "We received the information about the incident in Jharda village on Tuesday. After which the police got medical examinations of the victim and provided counselling to her. Later, on the basis of the statement of the victim, the police registered a case against the accused in the matter and started searching for the accused."

During the search operation, it came to light that the accused had escaped from the village but the police kept on their efforts and arrested the accused within 12 hours of the incident, the officer said.

Also Read | School Holiday in Delhi: All Private and Government Schools in National Capital To Stay Closed for Next Two Days Due to Rising Air Pollution Levels.

The accused is the resident of the same village as that of the victim. He took advantage of knowing the victim, called her at his house for some work and committed the crime, he said.

The officer added that the case was registered against the accused under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections and strict action would be taken against him. Further investigation into the matter was underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)