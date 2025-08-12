Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 12 (ANI): In a landmark achievement for military logistics, 222 Advance Base Ordnance Depot (ABOD) in Guwahati has unveiled the 5S ISO Certification. The certificate was awarded by HYM International Certifications Pvt Ltd, said an official press release of the Indian Army.

The unveiling of the Certificate was carried out by Maj Gen AK Sharma, VSM, General Officer Commanding, 51 Sub Area, on Monday, marking a significant milestone in the Depot's commitment to operational excellence.

The 5S methodology, comprising Seiri (Sort), Seiton (Set in Order), Seiso (Shine), Seiketsu (Standardise) and Shitsuke (Sustain) - is a globally recognised Japanese framework designed to optimise workplace efficiency, safety and discipline.

Following a rigorous evaluation, 222 ABOD has been recognised for its adherence to these principles, which enhance operational readiness, streamline processes, reduce waste and foster a safer, more organised work environment.

As a critical logistics hub, 222 ABOD's adoption of 5S principles ensures faster response times, improved resource management, and heightened workplace safety, directly supporting its mission-critical objectives. This certification underscores the Depot's dedication to maintaining world-class standards in military logistics.

During the unveiling ceremony, Maj Gen AK Sharma praised the Depot's efforts, stating that 5S ISO Certification is a testament to our discipline, organisation and relentless pursuit of excellence. It reflects the Depot's commitment to continuous improvement and maintaining operational readiness. The GOC also expressed gratitude to all combatants and civilian staff for their teamwork and unwavering dedication, which were instrumental in achieving this recognition.

The 222 Advance Base Ordnance Depot now stands as a benchmark for operational excellence in military logistics, demonstrating the power of disciplined systems and a quality-driven approach. This milestone reinforces the Depot's pivotal role in supporting operations through efficiency. (ANI)

