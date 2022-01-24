Thane, Jan 24 (PTI) With the addition of 2,234 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 6,92,835, an official said on Monday.

These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said.

Five more people also succumbed to the viral infection, raising the death toll in the district to 11,713, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane was 1.69 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,60,260, while the death toll stands at 3,358, another official said.

