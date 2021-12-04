Jaipur, Dec 4 (PTI) A total of 2,251 candidates are in the fray for Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad elections in four districts of Rajasthan.

State Election Commissioner Prem Singh Mehra said 1,946 candidates will contest for Panchayat Samiti elections while 305 candidates will contest for Zila Parishad polls in Baran, Kota, Sriganganagar and Karauli districts.

Mehra said three out of 106 Zila Parishad members and six out of 568 Panchayat Samiti members have been elected unopposed.

The polls to elect 103 members of Zila Parishad and 562 members of Panchayat Samiti will be held in three phases on December 12, 15 and 19, and counting of votes will take place on December 21 at all district headquarters.

Similarly, the elections for Zila Pramukh and Panchayat Samiti Pradhan will be held on December 23 and that of up- Zila Pramukh and up-Pradhan will be held on December 24.

