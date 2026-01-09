Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 9 (ANI): Under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Uttarakhand government's initiative "Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar" has emerged as a strong example of good governance, sensitive administration and people-centric service delivery. Launched on December 17, the programme has completed 23 days, during which more than 300 camps have been organised across all 13 districts of the state.

The main objective of the initiative is to bring governance directly to the doorstep of the people and ensure swift, transparent, and effective redressal of public grievances. Through these camps, a direct dialogue has been established between the administration and citizens, leading to the resolution of long-pending issues and strengthening public trust in the government.

So far, 1,97,522 citizens have participated in the camps and placed their problems, suggestions and needs before the concerned officials. During this period, 22,645 complaints were received, of which more than 16,000 have already been resolved either on the spot or within the prescribed timeframe, while action on the remaining complaints is underway as per procedure.

The camps also received 31,070 applications for various certificates, providing relief to citizens from repeated visits to government offices. In addition, 1,11,326 people have directly benefited from various state government welfare schemes, giving momentum to initiatives related to social security, financial assistance and livelihood support.

As per the directions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the programme is not limited to grievance redressal alone. It has also become an effective platform for linking eligible beneficiaries with government schemes, simplifying administrative processes and ensuring time-bound delivery of services at the grassroots level.

The state government has said it remains committed to continuing and expanding the campaign in a sustained manner to ensure every citizen has direct access to government schemes and services, further strengthening transparent, accountable and people-centric governance in Uttarakhand. (ANI)

