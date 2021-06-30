Chennai, June 30 (PTI): Tamil Nadu has recorded 4,506 new COVID-19 cases and 113 deaths, including that of a five- month-old baby, pushing the caseload to 24,79,696 and 32,619 respectively, the Health Department said on Wednesday. As many as 5,537 people got discharged today, aggregating to 24,08,886 leaving 38,191 active infections, a bulletin said. The State reported its highest daily infection at 36,184 on May 21 and has since been reporting a decline. On May 30, the daily cases dropped below 30,000; on June 7 the numbers were below 20,000; and on June 17 they were less than 10,000. Coimbatore reported an excess of 500 cases while 23 districts reported new infections in double digits.

Chennai registered new infections with 257 people aggregating to 5,32,529 till date. The number of fatalities in the State capital also reached 8,187. The testing of RT-PCR samples stood at 1,62,622 in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 3,28,38,250.

Among the 113 deaths, 79 patients succumbed in government hospitals while the remaining were in private ones.

Sixteen of the deceased were without any co-morbidity or pre-existing illness which includes the five-month-old baby boy from Coimbatore.

The infant, admitted on June 23 to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, succumbed to COVID-19 pneumonia on June 27, the bulletin said.

