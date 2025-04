Bhubaneswar, Apr 2 (PTI) A 23-year-old woman was arrested in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday along with four people for allegedly kidnapping her live-in partner following a fight, police said.

A call was received at the Kharavel Nagar police station on Tuesday night that one Somanath Swain, 28, was kidnapped, and his family was asked to pay Rs 10 lakh for his release, they said.

The call was made by Somanath's sister, Anjita Nayak, who told the police that his partner, Prapti Sharma, might have knowledge about it, they added.

Commissioner of Police S Dev Datta Singh said the case was solved within six hours with the help of CCTV footage, mobile phone data, and five persons, including Prapti who hails from Jamshedpur, were arrested.

Somanath had been staying with Prapti at Jharpada for the last three years.

He had a quarrel with her on March 30 as he suspected her of having an affair with another man. Amid the heated exchange, Somanath assaulted Prapti, who then informed her elder sister about the incident, police said.

Her elder sister narrated the incident to her boyfriend Akash, who, along with three of his associates, arrived at Somnath's house in a car and abducted him, they said.

They kept him in a hotel and called his sister, demanding Rs 10 lakh.

Apart from arresting the five people, the police seized two cars used in the crime along with eight mobile phones, a wooden stick and a wooden plank.

