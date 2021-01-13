Chatra (Jharkhand), Jan 13 (PTI) An inter-state smuggler has been arrested and 24.48 kg of opium seized from his possession in Jharkhand's Chatra district, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed Rampravesh Shaw alias Ramu Shaw during a raid at Unta More in Sadar police station area on Tuesday night, Chatra SDPO Avinash Kumar told reporters.

Opium worth Rs 10 lakh has been seized from his possession, he said.

