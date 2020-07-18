Lucknow, Jul 18 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh reported 24 more deaths due to coronavirus in the past 24 hours, raising the toll to 1,108, while the infection count reached 47,036 with 1,673 fresh cases, an official said on Saturday.

The active COVID-19 cases in the state now stand at 17,264, while 28,664 patients have recovered so far, Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said.

Also Read | West Bengal Not Planning to Impose Total Lockdown Despite COVID-19 Surge, Restrictions Only in Containment Zones.

A total of 46,769 tests for COVD-19 were done in the state on Friday, he said.

Overall 14.26 lakh tests have been done, he added.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir | Administrative Council Approves Life Insurance Cover of Rs 25 Lakhs to All Elected BDC Chairmen, Sarpanches, Others in Case of Death Due to Militancy Related Incident: Live Breaking News and Coronavirus Updates, July 18.

Prasad stressed on following guidelines like maintaining social distancing for managing the pandemic.

He said surveillance work for tracing coronavirus suspects was continuing in the state and a network of over 50,000 COVID help desks was proving to be helpful in this regard.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)