Srinagar, Jul 7 (PTI) Nearly 24,000 pilgrims on Monday paid obeisance to Lord Shiva at the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas, taking the total number of pilgrims this year to 93,000 in just five days, officials said here.

The officials said 23,800 pilgrims paid obeisance at the 3,880-metre high holy cave shrine on the Himalayas in south Kashmir on Monday.

Also Read | CID Actor Hrishikesh Pandey Says 'Promote Togetherness, Not Division' Amid Marathi Language Row.

The pilgrims comprised around 17,000 men, 4,000 women, several hundred security forces personnel and dozens of Sadhus and Sadhvis.

The total number of pilgrims who visited the cave shrine in the first five days of the 38-day yatra has risen to 93,341, they added.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Shocker: 21-Year-Old Woman Dies by Suicide After Ex Refuses To Delete Intimate Video in Chandkheda; 1 Arrested, Probe Launched.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)