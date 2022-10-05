Pauri (U'khand), Oct 5 (PTI) At least 25 people were killed and 20 others injured when a bus carrying around 45-50 members of a marriage party fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Pauri district, police said on Wednesday.

The bus was on its way to a village in Bironkhal from Laldhang when it met with the accident near Simri bend at around 7.30 pm on Tuesday, they said.

Rescue operations were carried out throughout the night, police said.

Twenty people injured in the accident were pulled out of the mangled remains of the bus and rushed to hospitals, they added.

