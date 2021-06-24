New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi on Thursday said 25 per cent of the national capital's youth population has received at least one dose of Covid vaccine.

On Wednesday, 1,09,358 doses were administered and out of these, nearly 90,000 doses were given to those in the 18-44 years age group, she said while issuing the vaccination bulletin.

The total vaccine doses administered so far is 67,98,236 and more than 16 lakh people have received both doses.

The Delhi government is hopeful of vaccinating the entire youth population "soon", if regular supply of vaccine is ensured, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator said.

Now, walk-in facility is available for all age groups at all government school vaccination centres, which are listed on the CoWin application, she said.

"Due to the clubbing of vaccine stocks for both age groups (18-44 group and 45 years and above group), there has been an increase in vaccine stock available for the youth and hence, the vaccination speed is increasing in Delhi," Atishi said.

With the increase in vaccination of the youth, due to the availability of vaccine stocks, "25 per cent youth population in Delhi has been vaccinated", she said, adding that "it means that this population has at least received the first jab of the vaccine".

Delhi received more than 68,000 Covaxin doses and 80,000 Covishield doses on Wednesday.

The national capital has 10,24,000 vaccine doses available, the AAP leader said.

"Currently, Delhi has 20 days of Covaxin and nine days of Covishield stock available, and Covaxin is only being administered to the recipients of second dose," Atishi said.

Out of the total doses administered on Wednesday, 98,287 were first dose, while 11,071 were second doses.

"This takes the total vaccine doses administered in Delhi to 67, 98,236, and more than 16 lakh people receiving both the doses of the vaccine," Atishi said.

"The Delhi government is hopeful that if it gets vaccine supply regularly then, it would be able to vaccinate the entire Delhi youth population soon,” she said.

Atishi also appealed to those who haven't yet been vaccinated to come forward and get themselves inoculated as soon as possible.

"All the vaccine centres are now eligible to administer vaccine to people of all the age groups. One can either book their slot on the CoWin application or use the walk-in facility available at any of the Government school centres as listed on the CoWin app,” she said.

