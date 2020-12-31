Muzaffarnagar, Dec 31 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was poisoned, strangled and his body dumped in a river in a village in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh allegedly by a man, who suspected his wife and the victim were having an affair, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Rampur village on Wednesday, and victim Mohit Kumar's body was recovered on Thursday, they added.

Station House Officer of Chapar police station Yashpal Singh said the accused, Suraj, has confessed and subsequently, was placed under arrest.

He said both the accused and the victim were plumbers, and Suraj suspected his wife and Kumar were having an affair.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)