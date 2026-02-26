Paris [France], February 26 (ANI): Reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) narrowly avoided a shock exit from the UEFA Champions League, securing their place in the Round of 16 after a 2-2 draw with Monaco, as the result saw the Parisians advance 5-4 on aggregate, according to the UEFA Champions League website. Real Madrid, on the other hand, beat Benfica 2-1 to secure a 3-1 aggregate win and advance to the knockout stages.

While PSG came into the contest with a 3-2 advantage from the first leg, Monaco arrived in Paris with a clear point to prove. From the opening whistle, the visitors tested PSG's backline, and their persistence paid off on the stroke of halftime (45'). Monaco midfielder Maghnes Akliouche, returning from injury, scored the first goal of the match and levelled the tie at 3-3 on aggregate.

Also Read | Today’s Cricket Match Live: Check ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule for February 26.

At the interval, PSG looked vulnerable, having failed to register a single shot on target while Monaco appeared the more likely to find a second.

The game's complexion changed entirely in the 58th minute. Monaco's Mamadou Coulibaly, who had already been cautioned, received a second yellow card for a late challenge on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Also Read | Juventus vs Galatasaray UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online.

PSG capitalised almost immediately. In the 60th minute, the Paris captain restored his side's aggregate lead. Marquinhos reacted fastest in a crowded penalty area and scored from a set-piece, putting PSG back in front overall.

Six minutes later (66'), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia made it 2-1 in the match by scoring from close range.

With a 5-3 aggregate, PSG appeared to be coasting toward the finish line. However, Monaco refused to go quietly. In the 90+1st minute, substitute Jordan Teze tapped in from close range to make it 3-2 in the match and 5-4 on aggregate, setting up a thrilling final few minutes.

Monaco nearly forced extra time in the fifth minute of stoppage time when Wout Faes' attempt went agonisingly wide of the post, allowing the defending champions to progress further.

In the Real Madrid vs Benfica match, the Spanish giants maintained their flawless record of reaching the Champions League knockout stages as they overcame a spirited Benfica side 2-1 in Madrid. The victory secured a 3-1 aggregate win for Real Madrid.

With superstar Kylian Mbappe sidelined by a knee injury, the responsibility fell to Vinicius Junior, who delivered the knockout blow in the 80th minute to settle a tie that had become increasingly tense.

Benfica's Rafa Silva shocked the home crowd in the 14th minute and made the aggregate scoreline 1-1 by completing a right-footed finish over the grounded goalkeeper from close range.

However, just about two minutes later, Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni restored the team's aggregate lead, firing home the goal into the bottom corner in the 16th minute.

In the 32nd minute, Arda Guler seemed to score for Madrid with a smart finish, but after a long VAR check, the goal was disallowed for offside earlier in the play.

Benfica remained a constant threat on the counter-attack. On the hour mark, Rafa Silva nearly turned the tie on its head again, but his shot was blocked.

As the match entered its final ten minutes, Federico Valverde intercepted a loose ball in midfield and made a pass into the path of Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian showed ice-cold composure to slot the ball past Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin in the 80th minute.

The goal effectively broke Benfica's resolve, and despite nine minutes of added time, Los Blancos navigated the closing stages to book their place in the last-16. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)