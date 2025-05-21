Mathura, May 21 (PTI) A tanker carrying 2,500 litres of adulterated milk from Dholpur in Rajasthan to a dairy in Raya town was seized in Mathura on Wednesday, officials said.

The milk was destroyed after testing, and the driver was arrested.

Mahavan Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Adesh Kumar said that acting on a tip-off, a joint team of local administration and police intercepted the tanker near Hanuman Tiraha on the Baldev-Sadabad road early Wednesday.

"When the milk was subjected to a basic acidity test using lemon juice and did not curdle, our suspicion grew," Kumar said.

Following this, a team from the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) was called for scientific testing.

FSDA Assistant Commissioner Dhirendra Pratap Singh confirmed on-the-spot that the milk was adulterated. Consequently, its samples were collected, and the entire batch of milk was destroyed.

The tanker was sealed and the driver, Lakshmi Narayan, a native of Bari, Dholpur, was taken into custody.

Officials have not disclosed what adulterants were present but said further laboratory testing would follow.

