Los Angeles [US], February 21 (ANI): Actor Rob Lowe has humorously called out his lack of onscreen credit in the 1995 comedy 'Tommy Boy', more than three decades after the film's release, according to People.

Lowe, 61, took to X to post what he described as an "Open Letter" addressed to Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison, dubbing it "Re: industry challenges." In the message, the actor quipped, "Among the long-standing, important and unresolved issues, I urge you to consider my lack of a credit in Tommy Boy."

Calling it an "atrocity," Lowe added, "This atrocity was perpetrated by a previous regime, and is a known stain on the Paramount legacy." The film, directed by Peter Segal and produced by Lorne Michaels, was distributed by Paramount Pictures. It starred Chris Farley and David Spade, alongside Bo Derek, Julie Warner, Dan Aykroyd and Brian Dennehy, according to People.

Lowe played Paul Barrish, the older stepbrother to Farley's character, but did not receive an official credit. In his post, he jokingly requested a credit above the film's title: "and Rob Lowe as Paul," concluding his message with, "Thank you for your attention to this matter! RL."

Director Peter Segal told Remind magazine in March 2025 that the decision not to receive an onscreen credit was Lowe's own. "It was his choice," Segal said. "Maybe he thought the movie was going to tank and wanted to distance himself. I don't know. But he is now haunted by that same question," according to People.

Lowe has previously spoken fondly about working with Spade and the late Farley. In 2024, during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, he recalled that his co-stars would occasionally get into physical scuffles -- including one sparked when Farley accidentally stepped on Spade's sandwich, and others allegedly over Lowe himself.

"The big fight," Lowe said, occurred after Spade discovered that Farley and Lowe had used a jacuzzi without him. "It was like I was the pretty girl. They were very possessive."

Among Lowe's upcoming projects are The Third Parent (set for theatrical release on August 7), the 2026 Sundance Film Festival premiere The Musical, and My New Friend Jim, according to People. (ANI)

