Kohima, Jun 28 (PTI) Nagaland reported 28 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the northeast state's tally to 415, Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

Of the total 415 cases, 251 are active as 164 people have recovered from the deadly virus.

A total of 28 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported out of 624 samples tested on Sunday, said the Health and Family Welfare minister.

The new cases were reported from Dimapur district 20, three each from Kohima and Mon districts, and two from Peren district, he said.

The district-wise confirmed COVID-19 cases include Dimapur 183, Peren 88, Kohima 94, Mon 38, Tuensang 8, Zunheboto 3, and one in Phek district, according to data released by the Health Department.

Four other districts of the state - Mokokchung, Longleng, Kiphire and Wokha - have not reported any COVID-19 case till date.

