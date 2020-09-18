Chandigarh [India], September 18 (ANI): A total of 2,817 new COVID-19 cases and 62 deaths were reported in Punjab on Friday.

The total count of cases has gone up to 92,833 in the state.

According to the data, 2,645 recoveries were also reported in the state. The total count of cases in the state includes 21,662 active cases, 68,463 discharged cases and 2,708 deaths.

India's COVID-19 case count crossed the 52-lakh mark with a spike of 96,424 new cases and 1,174 deaths. (ANI)

