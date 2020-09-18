Surat, Sep 18 (PTI) As many as 286 new coronavirus cases were found in Surat in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of cases in the district to 24,691, the Gujarat health department said on Friday evening.

The district's tally of cases is the second biggest in the state after Ahmedabad where 34,581 infections have been recorded so far.

Surat on Friday, however, again recorded the highest spike in the cases in Gujarat.

176 new cases were from Surat city while 110 cases were from rural parts of the district.

One COVID-19 patient died in the city in the last 24 hours while three deaths were reported from other parts of the district, taking the death toll to 888.

252 patients, highest in Gujarat on Friday, also recovered in the district.

The Surat Municipal Corporation, meanwhile, closed four diamond markets, seven vegetable shops and prohibited 247 street vendors from operating in order to curb the spread of the infection.

