Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 2 (ANI): Several parts of Punjab continue to reel under floods, with 30 lives lost and people across a large part of the state facing difficulties and suffering losses due to water entering fields and homes.

The flood caused damage in 23 districts in Punjab, affecting 1,400 villages and over 3.5 lakh people, according to official data.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 3 September 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

Pathankot reported the highest number of deaths at six, followed by Ludhiana with four. Three individuals are reported missing in Pathankot.

Amritsar, Barnala, Bathinda, Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Fazilka, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Ludhiana, Malerkotla, Mansa, Moga, Pathankot, Patiala, Roopnagar, SAS Nagar, Sangrur, SBS Nagar, Sri Muktsar Sahib, and Tarn Taran have been affected, according to an official bulletin of the data between August 1 and September 2.

Also Read | School Holiday in Jammu: All Schools in Jammu Division To Remain Closed on September 3 Due to Inclement Weather; Conduct Online Classes Wherever Possible, Says Directorate.

Gurdaspur is the worst-hit, with 324 villages affected, followed by Amritsar (135 villages) and Hoshiarpur (119 villages).

Floods have damaged 1,48,590 hectares of crops, severely impacting the state's agricultural sector.

Rescue and relief operations are in full swing, with 19,597 people evacuated across the affected areas. In Gurdaspur 5,581 people have been evacuated followed by Ferozepur (3,432) and Amritsar (2,734). A total of 174 relief camps have been set up, with 74 currently active, including 29 in Barnala, 16 in Amritsar, and 14 in Pathankot.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 23 teams across districts, with six teams each in Gurdaspur and Amritsar, and three each in Ferozepur and Fazilka.

The Indian Air Force, Navy, and Army have mobilised 12 columns, with eight on standby and two engineer columns deployed. Additionally, 30-35 helicopters are assisting in rescue and relief efforts.

The Border Security Force (BSF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are also on the ground, with two SDRF teams in Kapurthala and one BSF team in Gurdaspur.

A total of 114 boats and one state helicopter are aiding operations.

While the extent of infrastructure damage and livestock losses remains unclear due to ongoing floodwaters, authorities have stated that a comprehensive assessment will follow once the situation stabilizes. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)