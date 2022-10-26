New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) Three people, including a 45-year-old woman, were arrested for allegedly burgling houses in southwest Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Dharmender (4), a resident of Kalyanpuri east, Bablu (40), a resident of Dallupura, and Laxmi, a resident of Noida, they said.

A gold necklace, two pairs of earrings, a car and tools used for breaking into the houses were recovered from their possession, they said.

The southwest district saw a rise in such incidents. During the investigation, the CCTV footage of the cameras in the area were scanned and three people were identified, a senior police officer said.

On October 11, a trap was laid and the three suspects were apprehended, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said.

Laxmi, under the guise of a maid, identified the locked houses to commit burglary while Dharmender and Bablu waited in the car, he said

After spotting their targets, Dharmender used to break open the doors and steal all gold jewellery, cash, and other valuable items, the DCP said.

The trio then sold the jewellery the same day of the robbery to Laxmi's acquaintance Amish, a jeweller in Moradabad, police said.

According to police, while Bablu was previously involved in 35 criminal cases, Dharmender was involved in 10 cases, and Laxmi in two cases.

